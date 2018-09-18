Manmarziyaan, Stree box office collection: Anurag Kashyap's film rakes in Rs 16 crore in four days

While Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor's Stree is no mood to slow down at the box office, Anurag Kashyap's Manmarziyaan is already witnessing a dip in its collection. The Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and Abhishek Bachchan starrer managed to earn Rs 2.10 crore on Monday. The romantic drama's four-day total is now pegged at Rs 16.43 crore.

#Manmarziyaan remains on the lower side on Day 4 [Mon]… Fri 3.52 cr, Sat 5.11 cr, Sun 5.70 cr, Mon 2.10 cr. Total: ₹ 16.43 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 18, 2018

Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor's horror comedy maintained its hold, raking in Rs 1.83 crore on its third Monday. The total earnings of the Amar Kaushik directorial are estimated at Rs 108.05 crore, which makes it one of the most successful outings of the year.

#Stree shows a solid hold on third Mon... [Week 3] Fri 2.14 cr, Sat 3.76 cr, Sun 4.75 cr, Mon 1.87 cr. Total: ₹ 108.05 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 18, 2018

The film has been widely appreciated for its treatment of the horror genre, far from Bollywood's cliched tropes. Also starring Aparshakti Khurrana and Pankaj Tripathi, Stree is based on the age-old legend of Nale Ba and is set in Chanderi, Madhya Pradesh.

Updated Date: Sep 18, 2018 20:18 PM