Manmadhudu 2: Sequel to Nagarjuna's 2002 blockbuster, starring Akkineni, Rakul Preet Singh, launched in Hyderabad

The sequel to Akkineni Nagarjuna's blockbuster 2002 romantic comedy Manmandhudu has been launched in Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad. Manmadhudu 2 stars Rakul Preet Singh alongside Nagarjuna.

Rakul Preet took to Twitter and announced the news, adding that she is excited to be a part of the film, where she plays a "killer spunky fun role". Rakul Preet last appeared in a Telugu movie in 2017, AR Murugadoss' Spyder.

Super duper excited to be on board for #Manmadhudu2 .. thankuuu @23_rahulr for giving me such a killer spunky fun role .. can’t wait to start shooting 😀❤️ @iamnagarjuna https://t.co/KJKN9ksp9c — Rakul Preet (@Rakulpreet) March 25, 2019

The project will be steered by actor-director Rahul Ravindran, who made his debut as a director with 2018 Telugu rom-com Chi La Sow. Rahul also tweeted about the film.

New beginnings. Send your wishes and blessings our way:) All fun. All heart:) ❤️#Manmadhudu2 pic.twitter.com/Vol9Dn8fTU — Rahul Ravindran (@23_rahulr) March 25, 2019

The music of the film will be composed by Chaitan Bharadwaj (of RX 100-fame) whereas the cinematography will be handled by M Sukumar. It will be jointly produced by Manam Enterprises and Anandi Arts.

The original film narrated the story of a man working at an advertising agency, who gradually falls in love with an office co-worker. The film starred Sonali Bendre and Anshu in the lead roles, along with Nagarjuna. The film was later remade as Aishwarya in Kannada, marking the debut of Deepika Padukone.

Updated Date: Mar 25, 2019 14:33:09 IST