You are here:

Manmadhudu 2: Sequel to Nagarjuna's 2002 blockbuster, starring Akkineni, Rakul Preet Singh, launched in Hyderabad

FP Staff

Mar 25, 2019 14:33:09 IST

The sequel to Akkineni Nagarjuna's blockbuster 2002 romantic comedy Manmandhudu has been launched in Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad. Manmadhudu 2 stars Rakul Preet Singh alongside Nagarjuna.

Rakul Preet took to Twitter and announced the news, adding that she is excited to be a part of the film, where she plays a "killer spunky fun role". Rakul Preet last appeared in a Telugu movie in 2017, AR Murugadoss' Spyder.

The project will be steered by actor-director Rahul Ravindran, who made his debut as a director with 2018 Telugu rom-com Chi La Sow. Rahul also tweeted about the film.

The music of the film will be composed by Chaitan Bharadwaj (of RX 100-fame) whereas the cinematography will be handled by M Sukumar. It will be jointly produced by Manam Enterprises and Anandi Arts.

The original film narrated the story of a man working at an advertising agency, who gradually falls in love with an office co-worker. The film starred Sonali Bendre and Anshu in the lead roles, along with Nagarjuna. The film was later remade as Aishwarya in Kannada, marking the debut of Deepika Padukone.

Updated Date: Mar 25, 2019 14:33:09 IST

tags: Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , Manmadhudu , Manmadhudu 2 , Nagarjuna , Rahul Ravindran , Rakul Preet Singh , Shareworthy , South Indian Movies , SouthIndianMovies

also see

Hero: Sivakarthikeyan begins shooting for PS Mithran's next, also starring Arjun, Kalyani Priyadarshan

Hero: Sivakarthikeyan begins shooting for PS Mithran's next, also starring Arjun, Kalyani Priyadarshan

Veteran South Indian actress LV Sharada passes away in Bengaluru following prolonged battle with cancer

Veteran South Indian actress LV Sharada passes away in Bengaluru following prolonged battle with cancer

Ramya Krishnan on her upcoming film Super Deluxe, staying relevant, and why she envies today's heroines

Ramya Krishnan on her upcoming film Super Deluxe, staying relevant, and why she envies today's heroines