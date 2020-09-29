Manjinder Singh Sirsa says he received death threat from Pakistan over his complaint against Karan Johar
Manjinder Singh Sirsa's complaint was in reference to a 2019 viral video of a party that Karan Johar had hosted at his Mumbai residence.
Manjinder Singh Sirsa, national spokesperson of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), on Monday tweeted that he has received threat calls from Pakistan asking him to withdraw his complaint against Karan Johar and several other Bollywood personalities. The complaint was in reference to a viral video of a party that Johar had hosted at his Mumbai residence.
The threat call comes amid the ongoing probe by NCB in a drug case where actors Rhea Chakraborty, Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor have been summoned.
In a video message, Sirsa said the caller identified himself as Mohammad Wasim and said, "Bhai has asked to withdraw Karan Johar Bollywood case." The caller demanded Sirsa to withdraw the complaint within two days or him and his family would be killed.
I got a call from Pakistan in which the caller threatened me to withdraw the complaint against Bollywood or I might have to face serious consequences if I don’t do as they desire. https://t.co/JwZvqPCFdz pic.twitter.com/shdOM59EYj
— #Istandwithfarmers Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) September 28, 2020
Complained to @DelhiPolice @DCPWestDelhi about the threat call I received from Pakistan in which the caller asked me to withdraw the complaint against Bollywood
Urging them to investigate the issue pic.twitter.com/8RkSGs7SkL
— #Istandwithfarmers Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) September 28, 2020
Sirsa has filed a complaint at Punjabi Bagh Police Station SHO and DCP West. He also requested the Delhi Police to investigate the matter. He added that he is not scared of any threats and wants to get the truth to the fore.
The SAD leader said that he will continue with the case and this threat has intensified his spirit to fight the case with more dedication.
