Manjinder S Sirsa challenges Karan Johar and other Bollywood celebs to prove his accusation wrong

Earlier this month, Karan Johar had stirred a controversy after a video from his house party went viral. The clip lead to a heated online debate on whether or not the stars had consumed drugs on that night. Shiromani Akali Dal MLA Manjinder S Sirsa was one of the leaders, who accused the attendees Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Kapoor, and Ayan Mukerji among others, of consuming drugs at Johar's party.

In an interview with Rajeev Masand, the filmmaker termed the entire accusation 'baseless', and revealed that he will take the legal route if the allegations resurface.

In a new development to the matter, Sirsa took to twitter to respond to Johar's stance and said that they are welcome to prove his accusations wrong. He further added that he maintains his stand.

Check out Sirsa's tweets where he says he stands to his earlier 'Drug Party' claim

Karan Johar says it was good food & good conversational energy party. Where’s the food in your video? Who appears conversational? All look totally senseless! You are welcome to take legal route @karanjohar & make Public your Dope Test reports to prove my accusation baseless @ANI pic.twitter.com/0aSt20Zo7K — Manjinder S Sirsa (@mssirsa) August 19, 2019

Johar cited the accusations as 'baseless' in his interview, and asserted they were an attempt to 'mar their solid reputations.' He said, "I am not taking this very kindly, the next time where baseless accusations, I will take the legal route. You cannot mar our solid reputations, our sincere reputations our committed reputations just because you are presuming something. You cannot put out a baseless accusation that has no base, no fact, no truth, no reality and try and mar us and our reputations, it's ridiculous (sic)."

Updated Date: Aug 20, 2019 13:56:35 IST