Karan Johar calls 'drug party' accusations baseless, threatens to take legal action in future

Karan Johar, who was at the receiving end for hosting an allegedly 'drug-fuelled' house party, has finally broken his silence on the accusations. In an interview with Rajeev Masand, the Kalank producer termed the entire accusation 'baseless' and revealed that he was constantly toying with the idea of issuing a statement on the said matter.

Earlier this month, Karan hosted a bash for a number of celebrities including Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Varun Dhawan, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Kapoor, and directors Zoya Akhtar and Ayan Mukerji. Karan, who stays quite active on Instagram, shared a sneak peek from the party, which soon went viral, leading to a debate on whether or not the stars had consumed drugs on that night. MLA Manjinder Sirsa posted the same clip on his Twitter handle claiming that celebrities were in a "drugged state".

Breaking his silence on the matter, Karan said, "There were achieving members of the industry who were having an easy night out after a hard week of work, having a good time. I took that video with all the earnestness... would I be putting out that video if there was anything happening at all, I am not stupid."

Karan went on to describe the party as a social family gathering, also claiming that his mother, Hiroo Johar, was exactly 10 meters away from where everybody was sitting. He shared that five minutes before the video was shot, she was present with everyone and was chatting with them. In response to the accusation that gathered steam after Twitter users started to screenshot a certain still of Vicky Kaushal from the video, the director clarified that the actor was recovering from dengue at that point and was having hot water with lemon.

Citing the accusations as 'baseless', the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director revealed he will soon take a legal route, if the accusations don't stop. "I am not taking this very kindly, the next time where baseless accusations, I will take the legal route. You cannot mar our solid reputations, our sincere reputations our committed reputations just because you are presuming something. You cannot put out a baseless accusation that has no base, no fact, no truth, no reality and try and mar us and our reputations, it's ridiculous (sic)," he asserted.

Updated Date: Aug 19, 2019 15:06:11 IST