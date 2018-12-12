Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi — Trailer of Kangana Ranaut's period drama to be unveiled on 18 December

The much awaited trailer of Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi will be unveiled on 18 December. Further, Kangana Ranaut's epic historical drama will be released in Tamil and Telugu, along with Hindi, on 25 January, 2019.

Trailer of #Manikarnika - The Queen Of Jhansi to be launched on 18 Dec 2018... Zee Studios to also release the film in #Tamil and #Telugu on 25 Jan 2019. pic.twitter.com/4qYuyQ0z1D — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 12, 2018

As per PinkVilla, along with Kangana, the entire cast will be present at the trailer launch event. The same report states that since the film itself is on such a grand scale, the decision to release Manikarnika in both Tamil and Telugu was taken so as to tap into the pan-Indian markets as well. Kangana, too, as per the daily, spoke about how the marketing team of Manikarnika is planning an unconventional trailer launch. "We are all preparing for it like a grand wedding.” she was quoted as saying.

Manikarnika will focus on Rani Laxmibai's fight against British colonisers for the rightful independence of her country and land. The film also stars Jisshu Sengupta, Suresh Oberoi, Atul Kulkarni, and Ankita Lokhande. Sonu Sood was initially roped in to essay the role of Sadashiv Narayan Rao, but following his exit, Zeeshan Ayyub will now play the part.

