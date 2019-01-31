You are here:

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi— Kangana Ranaut's period drama surpasses Rs 50 cr mark on Day 5

FP Staff

Jan 31, 2019 10:20:08 IST

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi may have received mixed reviews from critics, but five days after its release, the period drama surpassed the Rs 50 crore mark at the box office. The total earnings of Kangana Ranaut's Rani Lakshmibai biopic till Tuesday were Rs 52.40 crore,  including Rs 4.75 crore collected on 29 January.

A still from Manikarnika teaser. YouTube screengrab

A still from Manikarnika teaser. YouTube screengrab

As per trade analysts, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi has been performing differently in different regions, with some circuits 'holding well’ and others not. The film, which clashed with Nawazuddin Siddiqui's biopic on Shiv Sena supremo Bal Thackeray, minted a hefty Rs 8.75 crore on the opening day despite a slow start, as opposed to Thackeray, which managed to amass Rs 6 crore. Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi has also crossed the $2 million mark globally, with the highest earnings in the US and Canada markets.

Updated Date: Jan 31, 2019 10:20:08 IST

tags: Bollywood , box office , BoxOffice , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , Kangana Ranaut , Manikarnika , Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi , Thackeray

also see

Manikarnika, Thackeray box office collection: Kangana Ranaut film collects Rs 8.75 cr, Nawazuddin-starrer Rs 6 cr on opening day

Manikarnika, Thackeray box office collection: Kangana Ranaut film collects Rs 8.75 cr, Nawazuddin-starrer Rs 6 cr on opening day

Manikarnika box office collection Day 2: Kangana Ranaut's period drama picks up pace, earns Rs 26.85 cr

Manikarnika box office collection Day 2: Kangana Ranaut's period drama picks up pace, earns Rs 26.85 cr

Manikarnika box office collection: Kangana Ranaut's period drama earns Rs 42.55 cr in opening weekend

Manikarnika box office collection: Kangana Ranaut's period drama earns Rs 42.55 cr in opening weekend