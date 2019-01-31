Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi— Kangana Ranaut's period drama surpasses Rs 50 cr mark on Day 5

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi may have received mixed reviews from critics, but five days after its release, the period drama surpassed the Rs 50 crore mark at the box office. The total earnings of Kangana Ranaut's Rani Lakshmibai biopic till Tuesday were Rs 52.40 crore, including Rs 4.75 crore collected on 29 January.

#Manikarnika crosses ₹ 50 cr... Despite positive feedback, the biz is clearly divided: Some circuits holding well, some aren’t... Weekend 2 crucial... Fri 8.75 cr, Sat 18.10 cr, Sun 15.70 cr, Mon 5.10 cr, Tue 4.75 cr. Total: ₹ 52.40 cr. India biz. #Hindi #Tamil #Telugu — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 30, 2019

As per trade analysts, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi has been performing differently in different regions, with some circuits 'holding well’ and others not. The film, which clashed with Nawazuddin Siddiqui's biopic on Shiv Sena supremo Bal Thackeray, minted a hefty Rs 8.75 crore on the opening day despite a slow start, as opposed to Thackeray, which managed to amass Rs 6 crore. Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi has also crossed the $2 million mark globally, with the highest earnings in the US and Canada markets.

#Manikarnika crosses $ 2 mn [₹ 14.24 cr] from international markets [till 29 Jan 2019]... Key markets: USA+Canada: $ 715k UAE+GCC: $ 555k UK: $ 152k Australia+NZ+Fiji: $ 201k Other territories still being updated. #Overseas — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 30, 2019

