Manikarnika box office collection: Kangana Ranaut's period drama earns Rs 80.95 cr

FP Staff

Feb 06, 2019 15:39:47 IST

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, in its second week of release managed to reach Rs 80.95 crore in earnings. The film earned Rs 3.50 crore on Friday, Rs 5.25 crore on Saturday, Rs 6.75 crore on Sunday, Rs 2.25 crore on Monday and Rs 2.205 crore on Tuesday. The film seems to be slowly inching towards the 100 crore mark.

Still from Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi trailer. YouTube screengrab

Kangana Ranaut in a still from Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. YouTube screengrab

Manikarnika also stars Atul Kulkarni, Jisshu Sengupta, Suresh Oberoi, Ankita Lokhande, Danny Denzongpa among others

Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam-starrer Uri: The Surgical Strike has amassed Rs 192.84 crore. According to trade analysts, the military drama, currently in its fourth week of release, is still going strong at the box office. Previously, trade analysts had said that the film had broken the day 23 and 24 records of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion.

 

Updated Date: Feb 06, 2019 15:39:47 IST

tags: Bal Thackeray , Bollywood , box office , BoxOffice , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , CriticalPoint , Manikarnika , Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi , Uri: The Surgical Strike , Vicky Kaushal

