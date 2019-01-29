You are here:

Manikarnika box office collection: Kangana Ranaut period drama makes Rs 47.66 cr in four days

FP Staff

Jan 29, 2019 16:37:05 IST

The current box office collection of the Hindi, Tamil and Telugu versions of Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi with Kangana Ranaut in the lead stands at Rs 47.66 crore. Trade analysts predict that by the end of week 1, the film's earnings should reach Rs 60 crore. On Monday, it grossed Rs 5.10 crore.

Kangana Ranaut in a still from Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi

Vicky Kaushal's Uri: The Surgical Strikecurrently in its third week at the box office, earned Rs 3.40 crore on Monday. Its total domestic earnings are Rs 160.78 crore.

On 27 January, it was also predicted by trade analysts that the pace at which the film is generating revenue, it is likely to cross the Rs 200 crore mark soon. The military drama has also been declared as tax-free in Uttar Pradesh.

Updated Date: Jan 29, 2019 16:37:05 IST

