Manikarnika box office collection: Kangana Ranaut period drama makes Rs 47.66 cr in four days

The current box office collection of the Hindi, Tamil and Telugu versions of Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi with Kangana Ranaut in the lead stands at Rs 47.66 crore. Trade analysts predict that by the end of week 1, the film's earnings should reach Rs 60 crore. On Monday, it grossed Rs 5.10 crore.

#Manikarnika is decent on crucial Mon. Decline on Day 4 [vis-à-vis Day 1]: 41.71%... North circuits continue to lead... Week 1 should be close to ₹ 60 cr [as per trends]... Fri 8.75 cr, Sat 18.10 cr, Sun 15.70 cr, Mon 5.10 cr. Total: ₹ 47.65 cr. India biz. #Hindi#Tamil#Telugu — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 29, 2019

Vicky Kaushal's Uri: The Surgical Strike, currently in its third week at the box office, earned Rs 3.40 crore on Monday. Its total domestic earnings are Rs 160.78 crore.

#UriTheSurgicalStrike refuses to slow down... The josh is intact... [Week 3] Fri 4.40 cr, Sat 9.75 cr, Sun 9.20 cr, Mon 3.40 cr. Total: ₹ 160.78 cr. India biz. #Uri#HowsTheJosh — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 29, 2019

On 27 January, it was also predicted by trade analysts that the pace at which the film is generating revenue, it is likely to cross the Rs 200 crore mark soon. The military drama has also been declared as tax-free in Uttar Pradesh.

Updated Date: Jan 29, 2019 16:37:05 IST