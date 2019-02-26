Manikarnika: Anupam Kher, Paresh Rawal defend Kangana Ranaut after actress is trolled for riding mechanical horse

Anupam Kher and Paresh Rawal have come out in support of Kangana Ranaut, days after a video showing the actress riding a mechanical horse surfaced online. Soon after the behind-the-scenes video from Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi was unveiled, social media erupted with memes and comments, trolling her for her stunt. One user wrote captioned the video, "Define Kangana's brand of nationalism"

Anupam replied to the user's Twitter thread, addressing Kangana as a "self-made actress". Slamming the Twitter user for using Kangana's video for their "fifteen-minute fame", Kher wrote that Kangana would be remembered for decades for her contribution to the movies.

How much venom this man has against a self made actress #KanganaRanaut!! This is called ‘acting’ idiot. Actors all over the world do that. That is their job. She will be remembered for decades for her hard work in movies. While you got your fifteen minute fame by using her name. pic.twitter.com/y6vRo1eZfu — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) February 24, 2019

The user replied to Kher's tweet, and linked a video featuring Kangana and Anupam.

Dr Dang, No one is doubting #KanganaRanuat's acting ability or urs. Your 'concern' for Kashmiri Pandits or your speaking out against Pakistan (while peddling ur movie there when needed) is well documented. BTW if u didn't get that tweet- then watch this ▶️https://t.co/9mDhbwvyxZ — Akash Banerjee (@akashbanerjee) February 25, 2019

Paresh Rawal, too, defended Kangana in his tweet.

According to these dimwits and pinheads they believe that superman and Batman in Hollywood films are actually flying and it’s not some camera trick or CG effects ...! https://t.co/9Ko4UdJru0 — Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) February 25, 2019

The viral video showed Kangana Ranaut ride a dummy horse for a war sequence in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Updated Date: Feb 26, 2019 17:13:02 IST