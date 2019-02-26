You are here:

Manikarnika: Anupam Kher, Paresh Rawal defend Kangana Ranaut after actress is trolled for riding mechanical horse

FP Staff

Feb 26, 2019 17:13:02 IST

Anupam Kher and Paresh Rawal have come out in support of Kangana Ranaut, days after a video showing the actress riding a mechanical horse surfaced online. Soon after the behind-the-scenes video from Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi was unveiled, social media erupted with memes and comments, trolling her for her stunt. One user wrote captioned the video, "Define Kangana's brand of nationalism"

Anupam Kher (left) and Paresh Rawal have slammed a Twitter user for trolling Kangana over riding a mechanical horse in Manikarnika. Images from Twitter

Anupam replied to the user's Twitter thread, addressing Kangana as a "self-made actress". Slamming the Twitter user for using Kangana's video for their "fifteen-minute fame", Kher wrote that Kangana would be remembered for decades for her contribution to the movies.

The user replied to Kher's tweet, and linked a video featuring Kangana and Anupam.

Paresh Rawal, too, defended Kangana in his tweet.

The viral video showed Kangana Ranaut ride a dummy horse for a war sequence in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

