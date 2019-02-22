You are here:

Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika making video surfaces online; Twitter takes jibe at actress riding a mechanical horse

FP Staff

Feb 22, 2019 12:55:34 IST

Kangana Ranaut has been garnering praise for her portrayal of the fierce warrior queen Rani Lakshmibai in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. In a recently released behind-the-scenes video of the film, the actress is seen riding a mechanical horse in a sequence, which is designed to depict a war scene in the film.

Kangana is seen atop the mechanical horse, screaming, as she rides into the battlefield to face the enemy. This sequence has considerably irked audiences as they felt cheated for having thought Kangana did all her stunts with great authenticity.

Social media soon erupted with memes and comments, trolling the actress for her stunt. The Queen actress had stated during the promotions that she had trained hard for her role in her directorial debut as she had to learn horse riding. The trolling consisted of her followers saying Kangana's stunts were so 'difficult' that even Hollywood actor Tom Cruise would have a difficult time matching her skills.

 

 

Updated Date: Feb 22, 2019 12:55:34 IST

tags: behind the scene video. mechanical horse , Bollywood , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , controlling costs , Kangana Ranaut , Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi , Shareworthy , Trolling

also see

Alia Bhatt says she'll apologise to Kangana Ranaut personally for upsetting her: I've always admired her

Alia Bhatt says she'll apologise to Kangana Ranaut personally for upsetting her: I've always admired her

Kangana Ranaut on lack of support from Bollywood: Ganging up against me after I called them out on nepotism

Kangana Ranaut on lack of support from Bollywood: Ganging up against me after I called them out on nepotism

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi box office collection — Kangana Ranaut's period drama earns Rs 85.80 cr

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi box office collection — Kangana Ranaut's period drama earns Rs 85.80 cr