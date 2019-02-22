Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika making video surfaces online; Twitter takes jibe at actress riding a mechanical horse

Kangana Ranaut has been garnering praise for her portrayal of the fierce warrior queen Rani Lakshmibai in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. In a recently released behind-the-scenes video of the film, the actress is seen riding a mechanical horse in a sequence, which is designed to depict a war scene in the film.

Kangana is seen atop the mechanical horse, screaming, as she rides into the battlefield to face the enemy. This sequence has considerably irked audiences as they felt cheated for having thought Kangana did all her stunts with great authenticity.

Social media soon erupted with memes and comments, trolling the actress for her stunt. The Queen actress had stated during the promotions that she had trained hard for her role in her directorial debut as she had to learn horse riding. The trolling consisted of her followers saying Kangana's stunts were so 'difficult' that even Hollywood actor Tom Cruise would have a difficult time matching her skills.

Even Tom Cruise can't do this level of stunt 😂😂😂😂😂 — Rj ❣️ (@iRimjhim) February 21, 2019

She deserves to top " Highly paid celebrities " chart after performing such dangerous stunts. * Please try this at your home 🎠 * — Shubham Rk 🔆 (@duggu_shubham) February 21, 2019

She’s inspired by Majnu Bhai 😂 pic.twitter.com/r5S3NspGjn — Ishan Raval (@ishanRa1) February 21, 2019

Now thats truly ... " Chal mere ghode tik tik tik " 😂😂😂😂😂😂 — raj (@raj_3H) February 21, 2019

My whole life was lie — Top Poll (@toppol007) February 21, 2019

Updated Date: Feb 22, 2019 12:55:34 IST