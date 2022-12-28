Entertainment

Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan-II gets a release date, to clash with Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani

The second part of acclaimed filmmaker Mani Ratnam’s Tamil film franchise Ponniyin Selvan is set to hit theatres worldwide on April 28, 2023, the makers announced on Wednesday. The historical-drama is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy’s 1955 Tamil novel of the same name, which chronicles the story of the early days of Arulmozhivarman, one of the most powerful kings in the south, who went on to become the great Chola emperor Rajaraja Chola I.

Madras Talkies, one of the banners behind the film, shared the release date on its official Twitter page. “Let’s get those swords in the air as we await the 28th of April 2023!” read the tweet.

The makers also gave a sneak peek into the much-anticipated sequel. Also backed by Lyca Productions, the Ponniyin Selvan series boasts of a star-studded cast featuring Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan, Prakash Raj, Jayaram, Jayam Ravi and Aishwarya Lekshmi, among others.

The film will clash at the box-office with Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, starring Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Ranveer Singh, and Alia Bhatt.

Six years after Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, which Karan Johar has described his best work till date, he’s all set to give another film that could be about romance and ravish. Of course, the film here is Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. 

Calling this film his piece of heart, the filmmaker announced the wrap earlier in August and shared a video on social media that saw Alia Bhatt attending the bash virtually, and Ranveer Singh admitting to always wanting to be a Karan Johar hero.

Johar wrote- “It’s a talkie wrap on a piece of my heart…a kahani that became a journey which I will hold close to me forever! I sat in the director chair after many years and it felt like coming home. We had legends and superstars on the set and in front of the camera – they were magic!

With added inputs from agencies

