Mani Ratnam's hospital visit 'a regular check-up'; contrary to reports, director was not 'admitted for chest pain'

Distinguished film director Mani Ratnam visited Apollo Hospital in Chennai for a check-up, after complaining of chest pain, but is in fine condition. While earlier there were reports doing the rounds which suggested that he had been admitted, an official statement from the hospital confirmed that the director had indeed visited only for a check-up.

"He had come to the hospital for a check-up. His condition is fine. He has not been admitted," the hospital official told Indo-Asian News Service. The same was later echoed by Ratnam's PRO as well, as reported by India Today.

Ratnam had complained of chest pain, the official added.

Rumours too floated around that Mani Ratnam was visited by his close friends from the industry, including several actors and directors, the same report stated.

However, this was not the first time that the director had suffered from a health condition. During the shoot of Yuva, the Hindi version of Aayutha Ezhuthu, Mani Ratnam survived a cardiac arrest.

Subsequently, in 2009 and 2015, the director complained of chest pain, from which he recovered.

Mani Ratnam, who recently wrapped up the shooting of his upcoming action-thriller Chekka Chivantha Vaanam, has been busy with its post-production schedule. The film, which partly revolves around industrial pollution, will be featuring an ensemble cast comprising of STR aka Simbu, Vijay Sethupathi, Arvind Swami, Arun Vijay, Jyothika, Aishwarya Rajesh, Aditi Rao Hydari and Dayana Erappa in the primary roles.

(With inputs from Indo-Asian News Service)

Updated Date: Jul 26, 2018 18:58 PM