Mani Ratnam reportedly resumes work after being briefly hospitalised in Chennai

Noted filmmaker Mani Ratnam was briefly admitted to a private hospital in Chennai owing to what was initially believed to be cardiac issues, reports News18. The Nayakan director was discharged today, as posted on social media.

As per a report in Times of India, the director was admitted due to acidity-related problems after he complained of chest pain. It was considered a probable cardiac arrest owing to Ratnam's history with the disease.

Ratnam has been earlier admitted for cardiac problems while working on films such as Yuva in 2004 and Raavan in 2009.

It was announced on Sunday that the director had been admitted to Greams Road Apollo hospital.

The filmmaker is presently working on Ponniyin Selvan, based on Amarar Kalki's novel revolving around the reign of Chola emperor Arulmozhi Varman. The film's cast include big names like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Chiyaan Vikram, Amitabh Bachchan, Amala Paul, Jayaram Ravi, Karthi and Anushka Shetty.

It will be Aishwarya's fourth collaboration with Mani Ratnam, after Iruvar (her debut in 1997), Guru (2007) and Raavan (2010). It will be almost a decade since the director-actor duo worked together on a project.

