Man arrested for blocking Ajay Devgn's car in Mumbai released on bail

A 28-year old man was arrested after he blocked Ajay Devgn's car and demanded that the actor make his stance clear on farmers' protests.

The man arrested for blocking Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn's car on Tuesday morning has been released on bail, reports The Times of India.

Mumbai Police, on Tuesday, had arrested Rajdeep Ramesh Singh, who stopped the actor's car from entering a film studio where he was headed for a shoot. The police confirmed that at the time of arrest, Singh was charged under sections 504 and 506 (II) of the Indian Penal Code. He was later granted bail, according to a report in The Times of India.

Singh demanded to know why the actor had not spoken out in support of farmers protesting against the Centre’s new agricultural laws. Singh, a resident of Santosh Nagar locality in the northern suburb, is a driver hailing from Punjab, one of the states from which a large number of farmers have gathered near Delhi for the protests, said an official.

According to the report, when Devgn's bodyguard requested the man to move aside, it led to a scuffle. The man also allegedly abused Devgn during the incident, which reportedly occurred in Mumbai's Goregaon area.

Times Now reported that Singh was arrested after the bodyguard registered a complaint with the police.

See the video here

A man claiming to be a supporter of Farmers, stops actor Ajay Devgn car outside Filmcity, Goregaon today Morning.#AjayDevgn pic.twitter.com/xUbqdDDOKJ — Raajeev Chopra (@Raajeev_romi) March 2, 2021

Farmers in several parts of India have been protesting for over three months against the new farm laws promulgated by the Centre. International celebrities like Rihanna, Mia Khalifa and climate activist Greta Thunberg, along with several others, have come out in support of farmers.

Devgn is currently shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi, which has Alia Bhatt in the lead. The film is based on the real-life events of a brothel owner in Mumbai's Kamathipura area. Author and journalist Hussain Zaidi has documented the story of Gangubai in his book Mafia Queens Of Mumbai.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)