Ajay Devgn begins shoot for Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi in Mumbai

Ajay Devgn, who will play a 'significant role' in Gangubai Kathiawadi, reunites with Sanjay Leela Bhansali 22 years after the duo's iconic musical drama Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam.

Actor Ajay Devgn will start shooting for filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming movie Gangubai Kathiawadi from Saturday.

The film features actor Alia Bhatt as Gangubai, one of the most powerful, loved and respected madams from Kamathipura during the 1960s.

Devgn's spokesperson confirmed that the 51-year-old actor will join the Gangubai Kathiawadi team at a grand set, created at a studio in Mumbai.

Check out the announcement here

The actor will be seen playing a "significant role" in the film which marks his first collaboration with Bhatt.

The movie also reunites Devgn and Bhansali 22 years after the duo's iconic romantic-drama Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam.

Gangubai Kathiawadi has been adapted from one of the chapters of noted author Hussain Zaidi's book Mafia Queens of Mumbai.

The movie will open in the theatres countrywide on 30 July.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)