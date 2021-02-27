Ajay Devgn begins shoot for Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi in Mumbai
Ajay Devgn, who will play a 'significant role' in Gangubai Kathiawadi, reunites with Sanjay Leela Bhansali 22 years after the duo's iconic musical drama Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam.
Actor Ajay Devgn will start shooting for filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming movie Gangubai Kathiawadi from Saturday.
The film features actor Alia Bhatt as Gangubai, one of the most powerful, loved and respected madams from Kamathipura during the 1960s.
Devgn's spokesperson confirmed that the 51-year-old actor will join the Gangubai Kathiawadi team at a grand set, created at a studio in Mumbai.
Check out the announcement here
CONFIRMED: AJAY DEVGN BEGINS SHOOT FOR #GANGUBAIKATHIAWADI... #AjayDevgn joins #GangubaiKathiawadi team tomorrow [27 Feb 2021] on a grand set in #Mumbai... #SanjayLeelaBhansali and #Ajay reunite after 22 years [#HumDilDeChukeSanam]... Stars #AliaBhatt in the titular role. pic.twitter.com/XqIY6Sqzuc
— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 26, 2021
The actor will be seen playing a "significant role" in the film which marks his first collaboration with Bhatt.
The movie also reunites Devgn and Bhansali 22 years after the duo's iconic romantic-drama Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam.
Gangubai Kathiawadi has been adapted from one of the chapters of noted author Hussain Zaidi's book Mafia Queens of Mumbai.
The movie will open in the theatres countrywide on 30 July.
(With inputs from Press Trust of India)
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply
also read
Ranveer Singh, Kabir Khan's cricket drama 83 will release in theatres on 4 June
Ranveer Singh announced that 83 would simultaneously release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.
Neeti Mohan and Nihaar Pandya expecting their first child, share news on Instagram
Neeti Mohan shared a series of pictures with her husband, Nihaar Pandya, to reveal the news.
Ravi Kishan cast as spiritual leader Osho in his biopic Secrets of Love
Ravi Kishan shares he had to read many of Osho's books to prepare for the film, directed by Ritesh S Kumar.