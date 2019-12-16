You are here:

Mammootty's Tamil drama Peranbu claims top spot on IMDB list of best films of 2019

Tamil feature Peranbu has claimed the number one spot on IMDb's annual list of top 10 Indian films for the year 2019. The film, directed by Ram, featured South superstar Mammootty alongside Anjali, Sadhana and Anjali Ameer.

The list of top ten Indian films is curated by the organisation taking into account the ratings given viewers to the movies and show on IMDb on a scale of 10.

Following Peranbu are Bollywood hits Uri: The Surgical Strike and Gully Boy at second and third spots, respectively.

Ayushmann Khurrana's Article 15 and Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Chhichhore were placed at fourth and fifth.

Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 came at sixth, while Taapsee Pannu and Amitabh Bachchan's thriller Badla secured the seventh spot.

At eight and ninth places were The Tashkent Files and Akshay Kumar-starrer Kesari. Mohanlal's Malayalam feature Lucifer rounded out the top ten.

"It's wonderful to see such a diverse list of films resonating with IMDb fans this year, including the #3 customer-rated film Gully Boy, which is India's official entry for the 92nd Academy Awards," Col Needham, IMDb Founder and CEO, said in a statement.

"I'm also delighted to see the Tamil title Peranbu (#1) and the Malayalam film Lucifer (#10) charting on our Top 10 list this year, once again demonstrating that IMDb customers worldwide are embracing dynamic titles in a variety of Indian languages," he added.

Meanwhile, Mammootty features in the recently released Mamangam as a warrior.Set in Kerala, the film tells the tale of Kalaripayattu, one of the oldest forms of martial arts in the world. The historical drama also stars Achutan, Kaniha, Anu Sithara, Valsala Menon, Kaviyoor Ponnamma, Sudev Nair, Siddique, Unni Mukundan, Sureshkrishna, and Manikkuttan.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Dec 16, 2019 16:12:53 IST