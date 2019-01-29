Mammootty's photo with Sunny Leone taken down after social media users circulate memes, anti-women slurs

Actor Aju Varghese had recently shared a photo of Sunny Leone sitting next to Mamoothy on social media platforms. It appears to be a still from a dance number for Madhura Raja. However, Varghese had to take down the photo after it went viral and led to social media users circulating memes, jokes and even anti-women slurs, reports The News Minute.

Varghese had posted the photo with the caption, "Akka with Ikka" (sister with brother). Even though the photo from Facebook was deleted, it has not been taken down from Instagram and Twitter.

Directed by Vysakh, Madhura Raja is the sequel of Pokkiri Raja, which also starred Prithviraj. The News Minute writes that he is likely to make a cameo in the upcoming instalment. Other actors part of the star cast include Siddique, Varghese, Anna Rajan, Anusree, Nedumudi Venu, Vijayaraghavan, Salim Kumar, Dharmajan Bolgatty, Bala, Bijukuttan and Manikuttan.

Sunny will also be seen in Veeramadevi, which will mark her debut in South Indian cinema. The film will be released in Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi. She also has another Malayalam language film in the pipeline titled Rangeela.

