'Fascism is not a joke': John Cusack, Daryl Hannah condemn use of force against Citizenship Amendment Act protests

American actor John Cusack has condemned the attack on Indian college students, protesting against the government's decision to roll out the Citizenship Amendment Act. He voiced his dissent on social media and shared a series of posts addressing the attacks that had occurred in India over the past few days.

The Serendipity actor had shared videos of the attacks on students of Jamia Millia Islamia and Aligarh Muslim Universities, which were labelled as "Video from the assaults". He also shared the quotes of author Arundhati Roy on the current situation in the state.

He wrote in one thread, "Fascists in India trying to set students against each other." Another tweet reads, "Reports from Delhi are it was a war zone last night - Fascism is not a joke - we use the word with the understanding it's deadly." The actor also marked a comment on the economy of India, as one of his tweets read: "Indian economy in ICU — chaos — civil war."

The High Fidelity actor's series of tweets are in the support of students who got injured during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act in different parts of the country, including New Delhi.

American actress Daryl Hannah also picked up on the protests and retweeted against the brutal violence.

Several students and cops sustained injuries in protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act 2019 in Jamia Nagar area on Sunday. The protesters had set three Delhi state transport buses on fire near Bharat Nagar area after demonstrations turned violent. Protestors also vandalised a fire tender that was sent to douse the fire, injuring two firemen inside the vehicle.

Updated Date: Dec 18, 2019 10:33:10 IST