Mammootty on upcoming Tamil film Peranbu: It's a unique story and will speak for itself

Peranbu is Mammootty's first Tamil language film after Edhirum Pudhirum in 1999. Helmed by National Award winner Ram, the actor plays the father of a disabled girl as he tries to understand the challenges she faces in society.

According to The Indian Express, Mammootty, at the press screening of the film on 30 January, said, "I am acting in a Tamil film after 10 years. Peranbu will speak for itself, and I don’t have to. We were involved with the production work for many days, and we did this film with so much love and affection. From here on, the film is yours. You have to celebrate it, and you are responsible for it."

He further added that while Peranbu has a unique story, acting in it was not difficult for him. He said he did whatever he could if he was a father to a child with a disability.

Peranbu was premiered at the International Film Festival Rotterdam and subsequently at Shangai International Film Festival in 2018.

The film also stars Anjali, Samuthirakani, Vadivukkarasi, Sadhana, Livingston, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Siddique and Aruldoss, writes The News Minute. With music by Yuvan Shankar Raja, Peranbu will also be dubbed in Malayalam and released on 1 February.

Updated Date: Jan 31, 2019 11:37:35 IST