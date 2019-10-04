Mamangam teaser: Mammootty makes a brief appearance in period drama; film to release on 21 November

The Hindi teaser of Mammootty's upcoming historical drama, Mamangam, was recently unveiled. Set in Kerala, the film tells the tale of Kalaripayattu, one of the oldest forms of martial arts in the world. Mamangam is a festival that took place every 12 years during the 17th century on the banks of Bharatapuzha, Thirunavaya in Malabar area of Kerala.

The teaser showcases warriors, even a 12-year-old, readying for battle. A voiceover can be heard saying it is better to fight till the last breath rather than flee with one's tail between one's legs. Mammootty only makes a brief appearance as an unnamed, mysterious character. According to The New Indian Express, his character will be seen in three different get-ups across two time periods.

For 280 years, fierce battles were waged by men against their mighty king during the Mamangam festival. The film will present two stories — one of a celebrated hero, and the other of an unknown champion.

"Mamangam is a content-driven period drama. When the script came to me I was impressed with layers in my characterisation, something I have not done before. It is a beautiful script-oriented period drama, where I play this mysterious character, who sports various looks, and is multi-dimensional. The new generation should know about some of Kerala’s unsung heroes," Mammootty has previously told Firstpost.

Shankar Ramakrishnan has adapted the original screenplay and dialogues from Malayalam. The action sequences have been choreographed by Sham Kaushal. National Award winner M Jayachandran has composed the music, while Rafeeq Ahmed and Ajay Gopal have written the lyrics. Manoj Pillai is the cinematographer.

Besides Mammootty, the film, directed by M Padmakumar, also stars Achutan, Sudev Nair, Siddique, Unni Mukundan, Sureshkrishna, and Manikkuttan. Venu Kunnappilly of Kavya Films has bankrolled this mega-budget project.

Mamangam will make its way to cinemas on 21 November in Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Watch the teaser here.





Updated Date: Oct 04, 2019 10:26:03 IST