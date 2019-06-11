Mamangam first look: Mammootty to play 17th century warrior in M Padmakumar's upcoming historical drama

Malayalam superstar Mammootty will be seen in multiple avatars in his next film, titled Mamangam. The first look from the film has been dropped, along with several behind-the-scenes stills from the sets of the film.

Set in 1695, the historical drama will be based on the religious festival, Mamangam, which used to be held once in 12 years at Thirunavaya on the banks of Bharatapuzha in Kerala. For 280 years, fierce battles were waged by men against their mighty king during the festival. The film will present two stories— one of a celebrated hero and the other of an unknown champion.

Check out the working stills of Mamangam here

Speaking about the film, Mammootty told The New Indian Express, "Mamangam is being told by many proficient and prominent people in the industry. It is basically an unending revenge story set in the 16th-17th century. I was thoroughly impressed with the concept, the history and the emotions behind it."

Mamangam is the first Malayalam movie to be released in four languages - Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. It is also one of the biggest and most expensive movies made in Malayalam cinema.

The film will showcase a wide range of Kalaripayattu action sequences, which will be choreographed by Sham Kaushal.

Other than Mammootty, the movie also stars Achutan, Sudev Nair, Sidhique, Unnimukundan, Sureshkrishna and Manikkuttan.

Mamangam is directed by M Padmakumar and is produced by Venu Kunnappilly of Kavya Films.

The film is slated to release in the last quarter of 2019.

Updated Date: Jun 11, 2019 16:26:38 IST

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.