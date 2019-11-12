Mamangam: Mammootty's upcoming historical drama postponed, will now hit cinemas on 12 December

The release of Mammootty's upcoming Malayalam- language historical drama, Mamangam, has been postponed to 12 December, according to a statement from the makers. The film was earlier slated to be out on 21 November.

According to The Indian Express, the delay is due to pending work in the post-production stage. The report adds that the makers still have to work on the visual effects.

Mammootty will play a mysterious character in the film, which portray and also showcase the tale of Kalari, the world's oldest martial art form.

Shankar Ramakrishnan has adapted the original screenplay and dialogues from Malayalam. The action sequences have been choreographed by Sham Kaushal. National Award winner M Jayachandran has composed the music, while Rafeeq Ahmed and Ajay Gopal have written the lyrics. Manoj Pillai is the cinematographer.

Mammooty also shared the release date change on social media alongside a new poster

Besides Mammootty, the film, directed by M Padmakumar, also stars Achutan, Kaniha, Anu Sithara, Valsala Menon, Kaviyoor Ponnamma, Sudev Nair, Siddique, Sureshkrishna, and Manikkuttan. Venu Kunnappilly of Kavya Films has bankrolled this mega-budget project.

Recently Padmakumar spoke to Manorama Online about Mamangam's comparison with Baahubali: "I am not Rajamouli. Those who have watched my films know that. Our aim was not to make a movie that competed with the extravagance or technical superiority of Baahubali. This movie adopts a larger canvas as something elaborate and great as Mamangam becomes its background. Beyond that, the movie is an ordinary film that tells the stories of ordinary people and their emotions."

Mamangam will make its way to cinemas in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The News Minute writes that Unni Mukundan, who has a pivotal role in the film, recently dubbed his portions in Hindi.

Updated Date: Nov 12, 2019 19:13:35 IST