Mallika Sherawat to produce, star in Indian version of critically acclaimed drama The Good Wife

The popular American drama series The Good Wife will be getting an Indian avatar with actress Mallika Sherawat adapting the show and bringing it to Indian screens, as reported by The Times of India.

It had been reported earlier that Mallika Sherwat was shopping around with an adaptation of an American series in the past few months, but the identity of the show was not known. The Good Wife was a successful legal-drama that ran on CBS for seven seasons, ending in May 2016. The show revolved around the female lead Alicia Florrick, played by Julianna Marguiles, who returns to work as a litigator to support her home and children, after a hiatus of 13 years as a stay at home mother, when her husband, the Cook County State Attorney, gets embroiled in a public sex and corruption scandal.

The Good Wife has won five Emmys and the 2014 Television Critics Association Award for Outstanding Achievement in Drama.

Mallika Sherawat will produce the Indian adaptation of the show, and will also play the lead. The rest of the cast is yet to be being finalised.

“I’m excited about bringing The Good Wife to India. I love the series, as it features a fierce and beautifully-written female character with enough contradiction, emotional range, and surprise. The show’s brilliant story-line and pioneering female role made me want to adapt it for the Indian audience, which is more prepared today to consume such content,” said the actress, who has been missing from the Indian screens for sometime now, as reported by The Times of India.

Updated Date: Jun 21, 2018 16:30 PM