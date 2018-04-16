Mallika Sherawat in India to adapt Emmy Award-winning show centered on 'independent female character'

Mallika Sherawat is in Mumbai to develop an Emmy Award-winning show for Indian audiences, as reported by the Times of India.

“I can’t name the show because I am contractually bound but it’s true that I want to remake it for the Indian audience. We haven’t decided on the platform yet because it all depends on how things move. It’s a strong show centered on a female character who is independent and takes charge of her life. It will be nice to see a character, which doesn’t fit into the typical saas and bahu bracket,” said the actress as reported by Times of India.

The actress, who divides her time abroad and India, is honouring her professional commitments in Mumbai as well as spending some quality time with her family. The Murder actress’ onscreen appearances have dwindled in recent years, with TV shows and red carpet appearances filling up her calendar on most days. Currently, the actress is shooting for KC Bokadia's Dirty Politics, where she plays Anokhi Devi.

The actress was also in news over reports of eviction from a Parisian apartment over non-payment of rent, which she shared with her French husband Cyrille Auxenfans. However, she later denied these reports.

