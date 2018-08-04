Mallika Sherawat consults lawyers to prepare for Indian adaptation of legal drama The Good Wife

Mallika Sherawat is all set to play the lead in the Indian adaptation of the legal drama, The Good Wife.

To prepare for her role, Sherawat is interacting with legal experts and lawyers to understand how the Indian legal system functions. Furthermore, she has been reading reading about landmark judgements as well as what ails the system.

The show, which the actress intends to keep realistic, will feature several cases that are relevant in the current socio-political context. "I have been following up with shows across various platforms. Some of the shows have made a very strong impact which is why I intend to keep my show realistic and showcase the true facts that plague our society today. The burning issues of our country including the recent rape cases are some of the hard-hitting issues we plan to highlight through our show. The Indian legal system differs from the U.S. legal system. Adapting a show is definitely not an easy task and we will ensure that this show is relevant and relatable to the Indian audience." she said in a statement.

The actress also highlighted how most Indian women would be able to relate with the trials and tribulations of central character in the adaptation of The Good Wife. "In a day and age where India has independent and strong women in various fields, the subject is pertinent to a major section of our masses."

The Good Wife is an American legal and political drama that has been appreciated for its nuanced legal arguments, by audiences and jurists alike.

Updated Date: Aug 04, 2018 16:51 PM