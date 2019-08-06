Maleficent: Mistress of Evil new poster — Angelina Jolie looks wholly intimidating with her menacing stare

Walt Disney Pictures has released a new poster of the upcoming fantasy film Maleficent:Mistress of Evil, a sequel to the global box office hit Maleficent (2014). Directed by Joachim Rønning, Angelina Jolie is back as the sinister witch Maleficent, with Elle Fanning also returning as Princess Aurora.

The new poster shows Jolie's Maleficent taking centre stage and looming large over other characters, while her wings surround the supporting cast.

Check out the new poster here

Check out the new poster for Disney’s #Maleficent: Mistress of Evil. In theaters October 18th! pic.twitter.com/OG34hiWErS — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) August 5, 2019

While the first instalment ended with a reconciliation between the black horned witch and Princess Aurora, the trailer for the sequel shows their peace at stake when Maleficent forbids Aurora to marry Prince Philip. "Love doesn't always work out well," warns Aurora's godmother. "Trust me, let us prove you wrong," the princess counters, then proceeds to plan her wedding, incurring Maleficent's wrath.

The footage also shows Michelle Pfeiffer’s character as Prince Philip's mother Queen Ingrith, who attempts to stake her claim as Aurora’s guardian. With these new alliances, Aurora and Maleficent are pulled apart to opposing sides. It is a test of their loyalties, further causing them to question whether they can truly be a family.

Other returning cast members include Sam Riley as Diaval, Imelda Staunton, Juno Temple, and Lesley Manville. While the new cast members on board are Chiwetel Ejiofor, Ed Skrein, Robert Lindsay, and Harrison Dickinson as Prince Phillip.

Maleficent, a modern retelling of the life of Sleeping Beauty's arch nemesis, cast an instant spell on audiences in 2014, debuting at the top of the North American box office and going on to gross more than $750 million worldwide.

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil is slated to release on 18 October.

