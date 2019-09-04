Maleficent: Mistress of Evil character posters feature Angelina Jolie, Elle Fanning, Michelle Pfeiffer, Chiwetel Ejiofor

The new character posters of Angelina Jolie as Maleficent, Elle Fanning as Prince Aurora, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Connal and Michelle Pfeiffer as Queen Ingrith in Maleficent: Mistress of Evil were recently released.

Here are the character posters.

Maleficent, a modern retelling of the life of Sleeping Beauty's arch nemesis, released in 2014 debuting at the top of the North American box office and going on to gross more than $750 million worldwide.

While the first instalment ended with a reconciliation between the black horned witch and Princess Aurora, the trailer for the sequel shows their peace at stake when Maleficent forbids Aurora to marry Prince Philip. "Love doesn't always work out well," warns Aurora's godmother. "Trust me, let us prove you wrong," the princess counters, then proceeds to plan her wedding, incurring Maleficent's wrath.

The footage also shows Pfeiffer’s character as Prince Philip's mother Queen Ingrith, who attempts to stake her claim as Aurora’s guardian. With these new alliances, Aurora and Maleficent are pulled apart to opposing sides. It is a test of their loyalties, further causing them to question whether they can truly be a family.

Angelina spoke about her role with Yahoo recently at the D23 Expo: "I had fun with her. I do love playing her, and I missed my horns. It's almost weird — I don't know if that's good or bad - that I slide very easily back and forth from me to her. And now in this one she has her wings in every scene. … So now she's full wings, full horns, full crazy."

The returning cast members include Sam Riley, Imelda Staunton, Juno Temple, and Lesley Manville.

Directed by Joachim Rønning, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil is slated to release on 18 October.

