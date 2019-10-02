Maleficent: Mistress of Evil — Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turns into titular Disney villain in film's Hindi teaser

A day after it was announced that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been roped in to lend her voice to the titular character of Maleficent: Mistress of Evil in Hindi, the actress shared a teaser from the upcoming Disney flick. The teaser sees Aishwarya, dressed in Maleficent's black robes, break the fourth wall and interact with the viewers about her plans of sabotaging Princess Aurora's impending marriage with Prince Phillip.

Check out the teaser here

Aishwarya is playing the role that Anjelina Jolie portrays in the English version of the film.

While the first instalment ended with a reconciliation between the black horned witch and Princess Aurora, the trailer for the sequel shows their peace at stake when Maleficent forbids Aurora from marrying Prince Philip. "Love doesn't always work out well," warns Aurora's godmother. "Trust me, let us prove you wrong," the princess counters, then proceeds to plan her wedding, incurring Maleficent's wrath.

The footage also shows Michelle Pfeiffer as Prince Philip's mother Queen Ingrith, who attempts to stake her claim as Aurora’s guardian. With these new alliances, Aurora and Maleficent are pulled apart to opposing sides. It is a test of their loyalties, further causing them to question whether they can truly be a family.

The cast members of the film include Elle Fanning as Princess Aurora, Sam Riley as Diaval, Imelda Staunton, Juno Temple, and Lesley Manville. The new cast members on board are Chiwetel Ejiofor, Ed Skrein, Robert Lindsay, and Harrison Dickinson as Prince Phillip.

Maleficent, a modern retelling of the life of Sleeping Beauty's arch nemesis, cast an instant spell on audiences in 2014, debuting at the top of the North American box office and going on to gross more than $750 million worldwide.

Directed by Joachim Rønning, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil is slated to release on 18 October.

Updated Date: Oct 02, 2019 14:38:19 IST