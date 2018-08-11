Malayalam superstar Mohanlal lands in legal trouble for spinning a charkha in advertisement for textile brand

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal has landed in legal trouble for endorsing a textile brand, according to a report by BollywoodLife.com.

The Drishyam actor has been sent a notice by The Kerala Khadi and Village Industries Board for misleading people through the advertisement. According to the board, the actor is seen spinning a charkha in the ad, which is a symbol of freedom struggle and allegedly cannot be used to sell a textile. The board has also requested to remove the advertisement from being aired on television.

Shobana George, President of The Kerala Khadi and Village Industries Board, has been quoted in the same report, as saying, "Legal notices have been issued to both the textile group and Mohanlal. There is no connection between the charkha, which is a symbol of the freedom struggle, with the textiles sold by the group."

Mohanlal was recently involved in multiple controversies over the reinstatement of actor Dileep, who is an accused in the case involving the abduction and sexual assault of an actress, to Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA). This move of Mohanlal angered The Women in Cinema Collective as the board expressed resentment over the development. Four of its supporters resigned from AMMA while another three demanded a meeting to discuss the issue.

Controversy also surrounded the invitation of Mohanlal as the chief guest for the function to honour winners at the Kerala State Awards. Various people from the film industry wrote to the Kerala government that Mohanlal should not be invited as the chief guest, but the actor accepted the invitation.

Updated Date: Aug 11, 2018 13:18 PM