Malayalam actress abduction case: Survivor rejects support of two AMMA members in Kerala HC

Two members of the Malayalam film actors’ guild approached the Kerala High Court with a petition to support the actress who survived last February's high-profile abduction case; however, the survivor rejected their move within few hours, reports The Indian Express.

Rachana Narayanankutty and Honey Rose, who belong to the executive committee of Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) had backed the survivor's request that the case be heard by a woman judge and also requested that an expert prosecutor with more than 25 years of legal experience should defend the survivor, added the report.

But, the actress in question clarified through her counsel that she needed no such support from either the actresses or the film body, which she has quit.

The development comes days prior to a meeting between AMMA and three actresses who had opposed the body's decision to nullify actor Dileep's expulsion. Dileep, a well known actor, has been accused with charges of rape and conspiracy in the abduction case of the actress. AMMA, which had taken a decision to bring back Dileep, had faced vehement criticism, especially since the ongoing trial was not complete. Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) opposed the move, on the grounds that it undermined the seriousness of the offences allegedly committed. This was followed by the survivor and three other actresses' resignations.

The meeting of the AMMA leaders with Revathy, Parvathy and Padmapriya is scheduled for 7 August. These three actresses, still part of AMMA, have demanded a re-assessment of Dileep's rejoining the body.

The matter dates back to February 2017 when a leading actress was captured, abducted and sexually assaulted by a group of men in a van from Nedumbassery, 30 km from Kochi.

As per the same report, Pulsar Suni, a prime accused in the incident testified that the plan was put into action under actor Dileep's orders since he had a personal vendetta against the actress. The actor denied the allegations as ‘baseless’ and has asked for an inquiry by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the case.

Updated Date: Aug 04, 2018 17:00 PM