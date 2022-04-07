Sreenivasan was admitted to a private hospital for bypass surgery in Kerala’s Ernakulam on 30 March, after complaints of chest pain.

Malayalam actor, scriptwriter and filmmaker Sreenivasan was put on ventilator support yesterday, 6 April, after he underwent bypass surgery. The director was admitted to a private hospital in Kerala’s Ernakulam on 30 March, after complaints of chest pain.

According to Times of India report, Sreenivasan underwent bypass surgery after doctors detected three blocks in his blood vessels. He was kept in the intensive care unit (ICU) post-operation. But, on Wednesday his saturation levels dropped and he was put on a ventilator with minimum support.

Meanwhile, the latest updates state that the 66-year-old screenwriter is currently responding well to the treatment. He has now been shifted from ventilator support but remains in the intensive care unit, according to a Times of India report.

Born on 6 April 1956, Sreenivasan has acted in more than 225 films in his career. He started his journey in the entertainment industry in the mid-1970s through PA Backer's film Manimuzhakkam. The talented star also ventured into scriptwriting for director Priyadarshan's 1984 film Odaruthammava Aalariyam. His screenplays include Gandhinagar 2nd Street, Midhunam, Varavelpu, Sandesham, Njan Prakashan and Oru Maravathoor Kanavu.

Sreenivasan bagged the 1989 Kerala State film award for best film for his maiden directorial Vadakkunokkiyanthram. He has also won a National Film Award for Best Film on other social issues for his 1998 film Chinthavishtayaya Shyamala. He was also the scriptwriter for both award-winning films. The actor has also co-produced films such as Thattathin Marayathu and Katha Parayumpol.

On the career front, Sreenivasan’s upcoming project is Makal, which is slated to release by the end of April. He will also be seen in Pappa and 2 Gentlemen.

