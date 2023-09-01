Malayalam actor Aparna Nair found dead, police case registered
The 33-year old actor, who has acted in a few movies and numerous serials, was found hanging inside her room at her residence near Karamana last night, police said.
Malayalam cine-serial actor Aparna Nair was found dead at her residence in Thiruvananthapuram, police said on Friday.
The 33-year old actor, who has acted in a few movies and numerous serials, was found hanging inside her room at her residence near Karamana last night, police said.
Aparna was staying with her husband and their children, police said. The incident happened around 7.30 PM on Thursday.
Police said they were informed about the incident by the private hospital where she was admitted after she was found hanging.
“We received the information from the hospital and have registered a case for unnatural death,” a police officer told PTI. She is survived by her husband and two children.
Police suspect that it was a case of suicide and that family issues were behind the extreme step. An investigation has been launched into the incident, the police added.
