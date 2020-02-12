Malang box office collection: Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani's thriller makes Rs 33.20 cr in five days

Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani-starrer revenge drama, Malang, has recorded Rs 3.80 crore at the Indian box office on its fifth day (Tuesday).

Leading film trade analyst Taran Adarsh has shared the figures on social media, adding the film needs to maintain this trend even on the weekdays to ensure a good total at the end of its opening week. The Tuesday collection bumped the total earnings to Rs 33.20 crore.

Check out the box office performance of Malang

Malang has become Kapur's highest grossing film over the opening weekend that features the actor in a solo lead, while Aashiqui 2 comes a close second with a collection of Rs 20.50 crore. The two other films running alongside Mohit Suri's drama are Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and Jawaani Jaaneman. Jawaani Jaaneman is faring well as compared to Saif Ali Khan's past solo releases Chef, Kaalakaandi, Bazaar, and Laal Kaptaan. It has made Rs 64 lakh this Tuesday, bringing the total of its second-week collection to Rs 25.82 crore.

Check out the box office performance of Jawaani Jaaneman

Saif's other film, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, featuring Ajay Devgn in the lead, has been having a dream run at the ticketing counters ever since its release in January. The film has made a total of Rs 267.76 crore in its fifth week (as of the collections till Monday).

Updated Date: Feb 12, 2020 13:41:10 IST