Malang box office collection: Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor's thriller makes Rs 44.42 cr by Week 2

Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor's thriller Malang seems to be going steady at the box office. The film which opened to Rs 6.71 crore on 7 February, is currently in its second week of release and also inching towards Rs 50 crore mark. The film has earned Rs 2.25 crore on Friday, Rs 2.52 crore on Saturday, thus taking its entire collection to Rs 44.42 crore.

Directed by Mohit Suri, Malang also stars Disha Patani and Kunal Kemmu in pivotal roles.

However, trade analysts note that the underwhelming performance of Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan's fresh release Love Aaj Kal may benefit Malang's box office run.

Check out the box office figures here

Patani in an interview to Firstpost opened up on her prep for the film and said, "Aditya (Roy Kapur, her co-star) and I shot underwater for 12 hours, from 6 pm to 6 am, in the pitch dark. We also had to hold our breath at times. Swimming in a long dress was difficult, all that looks good in shots. The activities were very different and challenging because we had to learn everything in just a day or two, whereas, normally people take years of experience to learn underwater sports. But overall it was a lot of fun for me performing all those stunts because I really like sports.”

Malang has become Kapur's highest-grossing film that features the actor in a solo lead over the opening weekend while Aashiqui 2 comes a close second with a collection of Rs 20.50 crore.

Meanwhile, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday claimed Goa's image was being "maligned" in Bollywood films like Malang, which depicts Goa as a narcotics haven. He added in the future film shoots will be permitted in the state only after scripts are examined.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Feb 16, 2020 13:52:00 IST