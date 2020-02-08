You are here:

Aditya Roy Kapur's Malang collects Rs 6.71 cr, Vidhu Vinod Chopra's Shikara makes Rs 1.20 cr on opening day

Vidhu Vinod Chopra's latest directorial Shikara, based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley in 1990, had a decent collection on its opening day. The film made Rs 1.2o crore at the box office.

According to leading trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film was released at multiplexes primarily, and there was a significant increase in footfalls post noon. It needs to perform well during the weekend to amass a respectable opening weekend total.

Here's Shikara's first-day collections

The other release of the week, Mohit Suri's Malang, fared better at the ticketing counters. The suspense thriller, starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, and Anil Kapoor, made Rs 6.71 crore. It is Aditya's highest-opening film ever, followed by his first solo-hero venture, Aashiqui 2 (2013), which earned Rs 6.25 crore on its first day. Despite its significantly larger revenue, trade analysts state the film should have pulled more audiences to theatres owing to its genre. Check out Malang's opening day collections here

Updated Date: Feb 08, 2020 13:00:41 IST