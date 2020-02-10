You are here:

Malang, Aditya Roy Kapur's film makes Rs. 25.36 cr at box office; Shikara collects Rs. 4.95 cr in opening weekend

FP Staff

Feb 10, 2020 15:17:08 IST

Malang, the Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani-starrer that hit the theatres on 7 February along with Vidhu Vinod Chopra's Shikara, recorded a decent weekend, collecting a total of Rs 25.36 crore at the box office.
According to a tweet by leading film trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film did well on the second and third day following its release but failed to jump higher on Sunday.
However, Malang has become Kapur's highest grossing film over the opening weekend that features the actor in a solo lead, while Aashiqui 2 comes a close second with a collection of ₹20.50 crore.
Directed by Mohit Suri, Malang is way ahead of Shikara and Vikram Bhatt's Hacked.

For its part, Shikara, that revolves around the story of Kashmiri Pandits, has witnessed a low turnout at the box office over the weekend, with a gross Rs 4.95 crore.
Starring two newcomers, Sadia and Aadil Khan, the film narrates the story of a Kashmiri Pandit couple that flees the valley in 1990.

Even as Malang and Shikara face a lukewarm response, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior continues to soar in its fifth weekend with its lifetime collection likely to challenge the performance of Kabir Singh at the theatres. Ajay Devgn's story of the hero of the battle at Sinhagad has made a total of Rs 266.88 crore, recording a whooping Rs 7.36 crore in its fifth week alone.

Saif Ali Khan's Jawaani Jaaneman fares well in select metros, performing better than the actor's Bazaar with a Rs 22.52 crore gross collection in two weeks but has failed to garner a larger response from the masses. Over the weekend, the film has managed to make Rs 24.50 crore. Jawaani Jaaneman starring Khan and Tabu, follows the story of a 40-year-old father and his daughter essayed by Alaya F.
Check out the collection here

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Feb 10, 2020 15:24:38 IST

tags: Aditya Roy Kapur , Bollywood , BuzzPatrol , Disha Patani , Jaawani Jaaneman , Kashmiri Pandits , Malang , Malang box office collection , Saif Ali Khan , shikara , Shikara box office collection , tanhaji

also see

Aditya Roy Kapur's Malang collects Rs 6.71 cr, Vidhu Vinod Chopra's Shikara makes Rs 1.20 cr on opening day

Aditya Roy Kapur's Malang collects Rs 6.71 cr, Vidhu Vinod Chopra's Shikara makes Rs 1.20 cr on opening day

Malang movie review: Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor's suspense thriller raises more questions than it answers

Malang movie review: Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor's suspense thriller raises more questions than it answers

Disha Patani on prepping for Malang, reuniting with Salman Khan for Radhe, and 'finding her voice irritating on camera'

Disha Patani on prepping for Malang, reuniting with Salman Khan for Radhe, and 'finding her voice irritating on camera'