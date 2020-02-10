Malang, Aditya Roy Kapur's film makes Rs. 25.36 cr at box office; Shikara collects Rs. 4.95 cr in opening weekend

According to a tweet by leading film trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film did well on the second and third day following its release but failed to jump higher on Sunday.

#Malang records decent weekend... Witnesses growth on Day 2 and 3, but jump on Day 3 is missing... Multiplexes improve... Mass circuits fair... Important to maintain the momentum on weekdays... Fri 6.71 cr, Sat 8.89 cr, Sun 9.76 cr. Total: ₹ 25.36 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 10, 2020

However, Malang has become Kapur's highest grossing film over the opening weekend that features the actor in a solo lead, while Aashiqui 2 comes a close second with a collection of ₹20.50 crore.

Malang is way ahead of Hacked. Directed by Mohit Suri,is way ahead of Shikara and Vikram Bhatt's

For its part, Shikara, that revolves around the story of Kashmiri Pandits, has witnessed a low turnout at the box office over the weekend, with a gross Rs 4.95 crore.

Starring two newcomers, Sadia and Aadil Khan, the film narrates the story of a Kashmiri Pandit couple that flees the valley in 1990.

#Shikara witnesses growth, but the 3-day total is low... Should’ve doubled its Day 1 number on Day 3... Needs to stay strong on weekdays - in Day 1 range or thereabouts - to score a respectable Week 1 total... Fri 1.20 cr, Sat 1.85 cr, Sun 1.90 cr. Total: ₹ 4.95 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 10, 2020

Even as Malang and Shikara face a lukewarm response, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior continues to soar in its fifth weekend with its lifetime collection likely to challenge the performance of Kabir Singh at the theatres. Ajay Devgn's story of the hero of the battle at Sinhagad has made a total of Rs 266.88 crore, recording a whooping Rs 7.36 crore in its fifth week alone.

#Tanhaji is a lottery... Solid trending in Weekend 5... Likely to challenge *lifetime biz* of #KabirSingh... Difficult to guesstimate *lifetime biz* of #Tanhaji, since it refuses to slow down... [Week 5] Fri 1.15 cr, Sat 2.76 cr, Sun 3.45 cr. Total: ₹ 266.88 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 10, 2020

Bazaar with a Rs 22.52 crore gross collection in two weeks but has failed to garner a larger response from the masses. Over the weekend, the film has managed to make Rs 24.50 crore. Jawaani Jaaneman starring Khan and Tabu, follows the story of a 40-year-old father and his daughter essayed by Saif Ali Khan's Jawaani Jaaneman fares well in select metros, performing better than the actor'swith a Rs 22.52 crore gross collection in two weeks but has failed to garner a larger response from the masses. Over the weekend, the film has managed to make Rs 24.50 crore.starring Khan and Tabu, follows the story of a 40-year-old father and his daughter essayed by Alaya F

#JawaaniJaaneman continues to collect at select metros... Slightly better than #Baazaar [total after Weekend 2: ₹ 22.52 cr], but that’s not saying much... Contribution from mass sector is poor... [Week 2] Fri 1.04 cr, Sat 1.58 cr, Sun 1.67 cr. Total: ₹ 24.50 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 10, 2020

Updated Date: Feb 10, 2020 15:24:38 IST