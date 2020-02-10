Malang, Aditya Roy Kapur's film makes Rs. 25.36 cr at box office; Shikara collects Rs. 4.95 cr in opening weekend
#Malang records decent weekend... Witnesses growth on Day 2 and 3, but jump on Day 3 is missing... Multiplexes improve... Mass circuits fair... Important to maintain the momentum on weekdays... Fri 6.71 cr, Sat 8.89 cr, Sun 9.76 cr. Total: ₹ 25.36 cr. #India biz.
— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 10, 2020
#AdityaRoyKapur versus #AdityaRoyKapur... *Opening Weekend* biz... 2013: #Aashiqui2 ₹ 20.50 cr 2014: #DaawatEIshq ₹ 13.60 cr 2016: #Fitoor ₹ 14.11 cr 2017: #OkJaanu ₹ 13.80 cr 2020: #Malang ₹ 25.36 cr Note: Solo hero films. Hence, #YJHD and #Kalank not included.#India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 10, 2020
#Shikara witnesses growth, but the 3-day total is low... Should’ve doubled its Day 1 number on Day 3... Needs to stay strong on weekdays - in Day 1 range or thereabouts - to score a respectable Week 1 total... Fri 1.20 cr, Sat 1.85 cr, Sun 1.90 cr. Total: ₹ 4.95 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 10, 2020
Even as Malang and Shikara face a lukewarm response, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior continues to soar in its fifth weekend with its lifetime collection likely to challenge the performance of Kabir Singh at the theatres. Ajay Devgn's story of the hero of the battle at Sinhagad has made a total of Rs 266.88 crore, recording a whooping Rs 7.36 crore in its fifth week alone.
#Tanhaji is a lottery... Solid trending in Weekend 5... Likely to challenge *lifetime biz* of #KabirSingh... Difficult to guesstimate *lifetime biz* of #Tanhaji, since it refuses to slow down... [Week 5] Fri 1.15 cr, Sat 2.76 cr, Sun 3.45 cr. Total: ₹ 266.88 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 10, 2020
#JawaaniJaaneman continues to collect at select metros... Slightly better than #Baazaar [total after Weekend 2: ₹ 22.52 cr], but that’s not saying much... Contribution from mass sector is poor... [Week 2] Fri 1.04 cr, Sat 1.58 cr, Sun 1.67 cr. Total: ₹ 24.50 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 10, 2020
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date: Feb 10, 2020 15:24:38 IST