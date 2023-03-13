Malala Yousafzai graced the red carpet at the 95th Academy Awards along with her husband, Asser Malik on Sunday night at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Dressed in a blingy silver outfit, the Nobel Peace Prize winner clearly dazzled on the floor as she arrived to represent her Oscar-nominated documentary short film ‘Stranger at the Gate’. Notably, Malala who is an executive producer of the film and was looking forward to the event night also marked her debut appearance at Hollywood’s biggest awards night and looked lovely as ever on the red carpet!

Malala Yousafzai’s Oscars outfit decoded

The Pakistani female education activist opted for a silver sequin-covered hooded gown by Ralph Lauren. With a shiny metallic finish, the outfit had long sleeves with embellishments, a cowl neckline, cinched details on side of the waist, and a floor-grazing hem length.

She completed the look with diamond briolette pendant earrings along with a large silver diamond ring and a gold ring with a large emerald. Coming to her makeup, Malala kept it minimal by adding a pop of colour with bright red lips.

In the meantime, her husband Asser Malik complimented her look by dressing up in a classic black suit teamed with a white shirt, black bow tie, and black loafers.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malala Yousafzai (@malala)

Taking to Instagram, Malala wrote, “It was all a dream. I wanted my dress to represent the message of our film Stranger at the Gate and embody hope. Thank you so much to the brilliant team that helped bring my vision to life. I was proud to represent this amazing documentary with the director Joshua Seftel and producer Conall Jones and the film’s inspiring subjects Bibi and Mac. And, as always, I was delighted to spend the night with my husband Asser Malik, looking handsome as ever in his tux.”

Notably, the film was nominated in the Documentary Short Film Category alongside Haul Out, How Do You Measure A Year, The Martha Mitchell Effect, and The Elephant Whisperers where the Guneet Monga directorial bagged the award this year.

