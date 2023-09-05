Malaika Arora's new post on 'treating women' fuels breakup rumours with Arjun Kapoor

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have once again hogged the limelight following breakup rumours. The latest in line comes after the actress, who is quite active on social media, dropped another cryptic post on her Instagram stories. While the duo were spotted together twice in a day last week in Mumbai, speculations of the two parting ways continue to grow. Malaika’s story read, “A woman becomes a reflection of how you treat her. If you don’t like how she’s acting, look at how you are treating her.”

The rumours surrounding the separation began after reports of the actress unfollowing the Kapoor sisters Anshula, Khushi and Janhvi and their father Boney Kapoor grabbed attention. Whether or not she followed them initially, couldn’t be known.

In addition, Arjun Kapoor was linked to social media influencer and actress Kusha Kapila, who recently parted ways with ex-husband Zorawar Ahluwalia. However, the content creator denied any such link-up on her part.

Series of cryptic posts

This is not the first time Malaika Arora has shared a cryptic post on her Instagram stories. Earlier, the ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’ girl posted a quote that read, “Change is the law of life. And those who look only at the past or present miss the future”.

Koimoi shared Malaika’s story as a post and one of the users asked the 49-year-old in the comments section ‘if her dream of becoming a Kapoor was still alive’ after all the hardships.

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor’s relationship

Malaika Arora made it official by sharing a birthday post for boyfriend Arjun Kapoor back in 2019. This eventually led to the start of the dating period between the two in the public eye. Malaika had previously been married to actor-producer Arbaaz Khan. The two announced their divorce in 2017.

Work Front

Malaika was last seen in the film, An Action Hero in 2022, where she gave a special appearance in the song ‘Aap Jaisa Koi’ along with Ayushmann Khurrana. The actress was part of Disney+ Hotstar premiered reality TV show, ‘Moving In With Malaika’ which showed her unfiltered life to the audience. She was also seen in the song ‘Khayal Ki Tera’ along with Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa.

Work-wise, Arjun Kapoor will next be seen in The Ladykiller opposite Bhumi Pednekar. Another film, Meri Patni Ka Remake, alongside Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh is also in his bag.