Malaika Arora wishes 'crazy' and 'insanely funny' Arjun Kapoor on his 34th birthday

In a recent Instagram post, Malaika Arora finally made her relationship with actor Arjun Kapoor official. She shared a post of them together to wish the India’s Most Wanted actor on his 34th birthday.

Check out her post

The couple rang in the actor’s 34th birthday on a holiday in New York.

Arjun and Malaika have kept their relationship under wraps and it was only recently that they confirmed being together for a while now. Arjun, in a recent interview with Filmfare, revealed that they decided to open about their relationship to public because the media gave them dignity. He said, “We’ve come out because we feel the media has given us dignity. There’s a certain understanding the media has... they’ve been respectful, kind, honest and decent about it. That is why I felt comfortable."

Malaika, who was previously married to Arbaaz Khan, revealed in an earlier interview with India Today that she was lucky to find love again."I guess everyone wants to move on and find love and companionship with people they can relate to. And if you do, I think you are just lucky. If you can do that, I think you are lucky to find that second chance at being happy,"she said.

On the professional front, Arjun was last seen in Raj Kumar Gupta’s thriller India’s Most Wanted. The actor played an espionage agent in the drama inspired by the arrest of proscribed organisation Indian Mujahideen (IM) terrorist Yasin Bhatkal, also referred to as India's Osama Bin Laden. He is currently busy with Ashutosh Gowariker’s historical drama Panipat, which also stars Sanjay Dutt and Kriti Sanon in prominent roles. The film is scheduled to release in theaters on 6 December.

Updated Date: Jun 27, 2019 11:09:32 IST