Malaika Arora wishes Arhaan Khan on 20th birthday, says 'will always be my baby'

Apart from being a supermodel, diva of the tinsel town, and fitness enthusiast, Malaika Arora is a loving mother to Arhaan Khan. Therefore, on the occasion of Arhaan’s 20th birthday, Malaika made sure to make the day extra special for her son, who completed the journey of a teenager today and entered his twenties. While we all are well aware of Malaika and her love for social media, the fashionista yet again turned to her official Instagram account to make Arhaan’s day memorable. Giving a glance at Arhaan’s growth, Malaika shared a series of throwback pictures of her son. Malaika’s photo dump also included some of the recent pictures of the birthday boy, but we are unable to take our eyes off of one picture of baby Arhaan that is loaded with cuteness.

Taking to the caption, Malaika announced out loud that be it any age, her son will always be her baby. While sharing a series of adorable pictures, Malaika wrote in the caption, “My baby boy is a grown-up man today… but will always be my baby. Happy birthday my Arhaan,” and ended with the hashtags “20 yrs old and mama’s boy”.

The first picture shows baby Arhaan, passing a mischievous smile. Next, Malaika dropped a selfie taken by Arhaan, while he was swimming and showing the victory sign to the camera. In one of the pictures, Arhaan can be seen lying on a couch with her aunt and actress Amrita Arora and their furry friend Casper. Lastly, Malaika shared a selfie of herself with Arhaan, while she is holding Casper in her hand.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)



Several fans and industry friends acknowledged the post. Soon, mother-to-be Bipasha Basu took to the comments section and dropped a red heart emoticon. Not only this, but Malaika also dropped a screenshot of their video call. Taking to the story of her Instagram account, Malaika shared the screenshot of her video call with her son and added a GIF of the birthday boy on it.

For those who don’t know, it was in 1998 that Malaika tied the knot with the actor Arbaaz Khan. And on 9 November 2002, the two welcomed their first child Arhaan. Almost after 19 years of their marriage, the duo parted ways and filed for divorce.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.