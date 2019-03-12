Malaika Arora quashes rumours of an April church wedding with Arjun Kapoor: It's all media-made

Media has been abuzz with rumours about the imminent wedding of actor Arjun Kapoor and television personality Malaika Arora. However, the actress, in a recent interview to Film Companion, denied all the hearsay and clarified that the two had no such plans. Reacting to the news, Malaika said, "Oh God! No No. It's all media made. Media is responsible for it.”

The couple have been spotted together often in the past at parties, vacations, and lunch and dinner dates, even though neither of them has confirmed their relationship status. Malaika and Arjun were also seen together at the Lakme Fashion Week, which ran from 29 January to 3 February. These public appearances led to rumours that the two are planning to getting married in April and had finalised an intimate church wedding.

In the same interview, Malaika spoke about the idea of giving love another chance. She stated that it was imperative for people to move on and find love and companionship with people they felt connected to or could relate to. "And if you do, I think you are just lucky. If you can do that, I think you are lucky to find that second chance at being happy,” she said.

Speaking about her previous marriage of 19 years to actor-producer Arbaaz Khan, the India's Got Talent judge said taking the decision for a divorce was a huge step for her. "It gave me freedom in the sense that I could make a choice that I stand by. It is a choice that is not applauded by many but it gives you the freedom to move on, to make new choices, to go ahead in the world with your head held high and without feeling the past baggage,” said Malaika.

Updated Date: Mar 12, 2019 10:53:39 IST