Malaika Arora on dance numbers like Munni Badnaam Hui: 'Done them willingly, never felt objectified'

Malaika Arora has said that she never felt objectified while performing in Bollywood dance numbers. Over the years, Arora has featured in several chartbusters like 'Chaiyya Chaiyya', 'Maahi Ve', 'Kaal Dhamaal', 'Munni Badnaam Hui' and 'Anarkali Disco Chali'.

"I have always said that we shouldn't tag them or label them as item songs. I have done so many songs and one thing that I would like to share is that I never felt objectified in any of the songs," she told Indo-Asian News Service. She added, "I have done all the songs willingly. I have done the songs knowing what the situation is. But if anybody does feel objectified with the songs then it is important for them to come forward and speak. But personally speaking, I loved the experience of doing all the songs."

Katrina Kaif has in the past also spoken about the same issue. She said that she never felt objectified while shooting for Agneepath's 'Chikni Chameli' and that it is the perspective from which the song is viewed that makes the difference. However, she said that she would not like to perform numbers which would not have a context in the narrative of the film.

Updated Date: Feb 07, 2019 12:07:47 IST