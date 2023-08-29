Onam, popularly known as the harvest festival, is celebrated with pomp and show among the Kerala’s Malayali community globally. To mark the grand occasion, actress Malaika Arora took part in Onam Sadya 2023 alongside sister Amrita Arora at their mother Joyce Arora’s house on Monday. They were joined by their friends, including Aditi Govitrikar, Vahbiz Mehta and Delnaz Daruwala.

Malaika Arora shared the pictures on Instagram. She appreciated her mother’s culinary skills and the joy associated with feeding others. The ‘Munni’ of Bollywood captioned the post, “Happy Onam. Wishing everyone a very happy n prosperous onam ….. momsy you are the world’s best cook and feeding friends n family makes you the happiest @joycearora.”

Later, Malaika also posted a photo showcasing the effect of too much eating. She captioned the Instagram Story, “Post onam sadya #foodcoma.”

The actress looked resplendent in a white and yellow ethnic suit, with her black shades and round bindi complementing the overall look. Amrita, on the other hand, kept it casual with a loose printed tee paired with black shorts.

The post has amassed over 48,000 likes and counting.

Several users commented on the post:

Amitabh Bachchan’s daughter, Shweta Bachchan wished her friend Malaika, “Happy Onam.”

“Call us also na one day,” said filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan Kunder.

Popular chef Marina Balakrishnan wrote, “Onashamsakal to you and your family.”

Actress Nimrat Kaur commented, “Happy Onam!! So precious and yummy.”

A number of others sent them red hearts and wished them a happy Onam.

As part of the festival, Pookkalam or beautiful floral patterns are drawn outside homes. Vallamkali or boat races and Puli kali, a folk-art form that sees people paint their bodies with tiger stripes, are also observed at various places. Delicious food is one of the highlights of the day. People commemorate the occasion at their homes by hosting an Onam sadya or Onasadhya with a host of special dishes for it.

The lavish feast involves aviyal (mix vegetable dish), thoran (made of cabbage or beans), pulissery (buttermilk curry), kozhikotta (steamed rice and jaggery dumplings), sambar, chenna varuthatha or fried yam, pachadi, banana chips, nenthrapazham halva (banana halwa and payasam) among others.

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor

Malaika Arora was recently in the headlines for her rumoured break-up with boyfriend-actor Arjun Kapoor. The speculations turned ripe after Malaika unfollowed Arjun’s family members on Instagram and the Ishaqzaade star was paired with social media influencer-actress Kusha Kapila.

However, both Arjun and Malaika were soon spotted together, which put the rumours to rest.