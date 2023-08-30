As breakup rumours between actors Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor gained traction, internet users closely monitored the stars’ online presence for any announcement. Amid all the speculations surrounding their separation, the ‘Munni Badnam Huyi’ famed star has been attacked for a cryptic Instagram Story shared a few days ago. The story’s message read “Change is the law of life. And those who look only at the past or present miss the future”. Now, one of the users have asked her in the comment section of Koimoi’s post ‘if her dream of becoming a Kapoor is still alive’ after all these hardships.

The past few days also saw social media influencer and actress Kusha Kapila, who ‘mutually decided to part ways’ with ex-husband Zorawar Ahluwalia, linked to Arjun Kapoor.

The otherwise cryptic notes were seen as significant indicators of Malaika-Arjun’s relationship after rumours surrounding the actress unfollowing the Kapoor sisters Anshula, Khushi and Janhvi Kapoor, and their father Boney Kapoor grabbed attention. Whether she followed the star kids or the producer earlier couldn’t be known, but she isn’t following any of them on Instagram right now.

Meanwhile, the two were also spotted twice a day for a casual outing in Mumbai-based restaurants, shutting down the breakup rumours further on Sunday. After the outing, Malaika again took to Instagram Stories and shared a photo of the cartoon character Snoopy, from American comic strip ‘Peanuts’. It had a quote: “Stay close to people who feel like sunshine.”

Coming to the rumours about Kusha Kapila dating Arjun Kapoor, the Masaba Masaba 2 actress shared a message on her Instagram broadcast channel that read, “Roz apne baare mein itni bakwas padh kar mujhe apna khud se ek format introduction karwana padega.” She further added, “Every time I read sh*it about myself I just hope and pray ki meri mummy na padh le yeh aab. unki social life has taken a big hit.”

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor’s relationship

Malaika and Arjun have been dating for four years formally and announced their relationship after the Chaiyya Chaiyya girl shared a birthday post for boyfriend Arjun in 2019. Previously married to actor-producer Arbaaz Khan, the two divorced in 2017, ending their 19 years of marriage.

Work Front

Acting-wise, Arjun Kapoor will next appear in the action thriller, The Ladykiller opposite Bhumi Pednekar. He also reportedly has Meri Patni Ka Remake, a comedy film, alongside Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh as part of an upcoming project.

On the other hand, Malaika was last seen in the 2022 film An Action Hero, in a special appearance in the song ‘Aap Jaisa Koi’. The movie showed actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Jaideep Ahlawat in the lead roles.