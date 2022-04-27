Based on the life of real-life modern national Hero Sandeep Unnikrishnan, the upcoming film Major, starring Adivi Sesh, is set to release in theatres on 3rd June 2022.

The multilingual film, which was shot in both Hindi and Telugu and will be released in Malayalam, was designed for the big screen and erected on a gigantic scale. Sandeep Unnikrishnan's dedication, courage, sacrifices, love, and spirit of life are all explored in this film.

Major follows the various phases of Sandeep Unnikrishnan's life, with sneak peeks of which were shown in the teaser that has been playing in cinemas with all the recent blockbuster movies.

Major is directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka and stars Adivi Sesh, Sobhita Dhulipala, Saiee Manjrekar, Prakash Raj, Revathi, and Murali Sharma. It will be released on June 3rd, 2022 in Hindi, Telugu, and Malayalam by Sony Pictures International Productions in association with Mahesh Babu's GMB Entertainment and A+S Movies.

Major Unnikrishnan, a 31-year-old NSG Commando, was at the forefront of the fight till November 28, when he gave his life.

"Don't come up, I'll handle them," Sandeep Unnikrishnan said while he was carrying out the operation to destroy terrorists.

