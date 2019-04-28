Majid Majidi's Beyond the Clouds, starring Ishaan Khatter, Malvika Mohanan, to release in China on 24 May

Majid Majidi's Beyond the Clouds will release in China on 24 May, becoming the second Hindi film from Zee Studios to hit Chinese theatres in May. Earlier, the studio had announced that Sridevi's revenge thriller MOM would be opening in China on 10 May. Beyond the Clouds marked Dhadak actor Ishaan Khatter's debut opposite Malayalam actress Malavika Mohanan.

Zee Studios International is all set to dominate the #China box office in the month of May. After announcing the release of #Sridevi’s iconic last #MOM on 10th May, the studio will release #MajidMajidi’s , #BeyondTheClouds, in China on 24th May 2019. @ZeeStudios_pic.twitter.com/zr8qv6gCvt — Atul Mohan (@atulmohanhere) April 26, 2019

Based on a young sibling duo from Mumbai, Beyond the Clouds traces their struggles in the face of poverty, violence and betrayal. Ishaan plays the younger brother who sells drugs for a living while Mohanan plays his elder sister, who works as a presser in a run-down slum.

Oscar-nominated Iranian auteur Majid Majidi, known for films like Children of Heaven (1997), The Color of Paradise (1999), Baran (2001) and The Song of Sparrows (2008), made his debut in Hindi cinema with Beyond The Clouds.

But despite critical acclaim, the social drama failed to garner big numbers at the box office.

Updated Date: Apr 28, 2019 11:08:57 IST

