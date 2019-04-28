You are here:

Majid Majidi's Beyond the Clouds, starring Ishaan Khatter, Malvika Mohanan, to release in China on 24 May

FP Staff

Apr 28, 2019 11:08:57 IST

Majid Majidi's Beyond the Clouds will release in China on 24 May, becoming the second Hindi film from Zee Studios to hit Chinese theatres in May. Earlier, the studio had announced that Sridevi's revenge thriller MOM would be opening in China on 10 May. Beyond the Clouds marked Dhadak actor Ishaan Khatter's debut opposite Malayalam actress Malavika Mohanan.

Based on a young sibling duo from Mumbai, Beyond the Clouds traces their struggles in the face of poverty, violence and betrayal. Ishaan plays the younger brother who sells drugs for a living while Mohanan plays his elder sister, who works as a presser in a run-down slum.

Oscar-nominated Iranian auteur Majid Majidi, known for films like Children of Heaven (1997), The Color of Paradise (1999), Baran (2001) and The Song of Sparrows (2008), made his debut in Hindi cinema with Beyond The Clouds.

But despite critical acclaim, the social drama failed to garner big numbers at the box office. 

Updated Date: Apr 28, 2019 11:08:57 IST

tags: Beyond the clouds , Bollywood , China , Goutam Ghose , Ishaan Khatter , Majid Majidi , Malavika Mohanan , MOM , Sridevi

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.

also see

Ishaan Khatter's bike towed away from no-parking zone; actor fined by Mumbai Police

Ishaan Khatter's bike towed away from no-parking zone; actor fined by Mumbai Police

Madhuri Dixit on Kalank, Total Dhamaal: Actors are more secure about doing multi-starrers now

Madhuri Dixit on Kalank, Total Dhamaal: Actors are more secure about doing multi-starrers now

Rasika Dugal on the 'long and short' of it: How the actress moved from small projects to big roles, while getting her due

Rasika Dugal on the 'long and short' of it: How the actress moved from small projects to big roles, while getting her due