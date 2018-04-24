You are here:

Beyond the Clouds box office collection: Ishaan Khatter-starrer makes Rs 1.20 cr in four days of release

FP Staff

Apr,24 2018 17:50:52 IST

Ishaan Khatter and Malavika Mohanan might have impressed critics with their debut in Beyond the Clouds, but their film has failed to work its magic on the box office. Directed by acclaimed Iranian director Majid Majidi, the film has earned Rs 1.20 crore in four days of its release, according to a report by Mumbai Mirror.

Malavika Mohanan and Ishaan Khatter (in the background) in a still from Beyond The Clouds. Zee Studios

Based on a young sibling duo from Mumbai, Beyond the Clouds traces their struggle in the face of poverty, violence and betrayal. Ishaan plays the younger brother who sells drugs for a living while Mohanan plays his elder sister, who works as a presser in a run-down slum.

The emotional drama raked in just about Rs 25 lakh on the opening day. It showed some growth on the next two days, making Rs 40 and 50 lakh respectively. However, the sales went down on its first Monday and could manage only Rs 15 lakh, according to the same report. The film's four day total now stands at Rs 1.20 crore.

However, despite the film not making a mark at the box office, Khatter has already signed his second film with Dharma Productions, Dhadak. He will be seen opposite Janhvi Kapoor in the drama, who is making her Bollywood debut with the film.

Updated Date: Apr 24, 2018 17:54 PM

