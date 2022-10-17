Madhuri Dixit-starrer Amazon Original Movie Maja Ma, released on Prime Video on 6th October, truly took over the whole nation with its thought-provoking message bringing an interesting tale making one see various nuances of relationships from a whole new perspective. Apart from this, ‘Maja Ma’ makes its mark on its strong star-studded female cast in which Madhuri Dixit with her amazing screen presence steals the show distinctively.

Amazon Original Movie Maja Ma truly sets an example for the arrival of the women’s era in the new content arena, OTT. While majorly the film encapsulates strong performances by the 90s ladies, Maja Ma enhances the importance of OTT as a platform on which female actresses are portraying the characters without the fear of faulting their age.

Undoubtedly. A part of our 90’s was ruled by Madhuri Dixit where her charm and magnificent persona truly had no competition. While the actress set the benchmark on the screen with her strong performance, in Maja Ma she came out with a whole new different character, while she presented a layer of modern-day romance, playing the character of a lesbian. This probably came as a very unusual thing to register for the 90s audience who have seen her romancing her heroes back in the time.

In all the senses if we call ‘Maja Ma‘ a queer tale that brings different stories of women’s World, it would be apt. Breaking a social stigma of the society or may be throwing light to it, Maja Ma is story shading different layers of a world which speaks a lot about the emotion of a women and her sacrifice to hide them or we can say to accept them.

