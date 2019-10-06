Maisie Williams says playing Arya Stark in Game of Thrones left her feeling 'ashamed' of her body

Maisie Williams played Arya Stark for eight seasons of HBO's fantasy drama series, Game of Thrones. Now, the actress has revealed that playing the character left her with a negative body image. She said that the makers had to take drastic measures to conceal her body so that it appeared boyish.

"Around season 2 or 3, my body started to mature and I started to become a woman. But Arya was still very much like trying to be disguised as a boy. I had really short hair and they’d constantly cover me in dirt and shade my nose so it looked really broad and I looked really manly. They’d also put this strap across my chest to flatten any growth that had started. I don't know, that just felt horrible for six months of the year, and I felt kind of ashamed for awhile," Williams told Vogue.

Following the show's conclusion, the actress has been learning to love and accept her body again. She said she has been experimenting with more "feminine" fashion styles. Williams has been known to experiment with her hair cut, colour and makeup. She shared a matching make up look with her boyfriend Reuben Selby as they attended Thon Browne's women spring/summer collection at Paris Fashion Week together, writes Teen Vogue.

Williams recently turned entrepreneur and launched a talent discovery startup called Daisie, which she spoke about at TechCrunch Disrupt in San Francisco, according to DailyMail. The app has raised $2.5 million in seed funding.

Her upcoming projects include The New Mutants, written and directed by Josh Boone. She will play Wolfsbane alongside Anya Taylor-Joy's Magik, Charlie Heaton as Cannonball, Blu Hunt as Dani Moonstar and Henry Zaga as Sunspot. The film is scheduled to hit cinemas on 3 April, 2020, reports CBR.

